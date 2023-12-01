Search

WhatsApp introduces secret code feature for locked chats and channel

Web Desk
09:13 AM | 1 Dec, 2023
Source: WhatsApp

With the release of Chat Lock, a new security feature, WhatsApp has made tremendous progress in protecting user privacy. 

Unwilling to stop there, the messaging giant is developing a second line of defence for restricted chats called the "Secret Code" function. Currently under beta testing, this most recent addition is accessible to a limited user base.

For those who have the good fortune to have upgraded to the most recent Android 2.23.24.20 WhatsApp beta, they discover a noticeable addition to the list of restricted chats: the Secret Code settings area. Users can hide the entry point that allows them to access locked chats by using this section. 

Users can hide an entry point in the chat list's visibility by configuring a secret code. Alternatively, users may easily access their closed discussions by typing the secret code straight into the Chats tab's search field.

The addition of a secret code function not only gives users more privacy options, but also makes sure that until the right code is input, the entrance point is kept concealed from intruders. Through the discrete layer of protection, consumers may feel secure knowing that their private discussions are protected.

Some beta testers now have the ability to easily remove the list of closed conversations from their privacy settings, which is helpful for people who are worried about losing their secret code.

