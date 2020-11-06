Tecno brings Camon 16 photography contest for its fans
Share
The internationally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO, is now quite trending in Pakistan due to its great quality products and latest technological features. TECNO keeps its fans and customers well engaged with fun-filled contests and activities to build a better connection. It is back with another such activity that is a photography contest with its new Camon 16, #CAMONPhotographyAwards2020. There shall be an amazing prize for the winner which is yet a surprise.
The contest is being held on TECNO’s social platform T-SPOT under the hashtag #CAMONPhotographyAwards2020. It is expected to be a fun-filled event and is being held from November 2nd, 2020 till November 29th, 2020. It is very easy to participate in the competition. Just Go to Forum - Follow “CAMON 16 Series”. Use your TECNO device to snap a picture under #CAMONPhotographyAwards2020” and post it. The photo size should be 1080 x 2160. Below is a sample.
Participants need to follow certain rules and regulations for this:
1. All participants must be at least 18 years old. TECNO won’t have any responsibility for any personal issues in collecting the prize.
2.The copyright of the photo must belong to the participant.
3.TECNO reserves the right to change the content on the TECNO SPOT and other details. All content is protected by TECNO copyrights.
4.TECNO reserves the right to change or delete this activity without prior notice.
5. TECNO will announce the final winners of this campaign on their Facebook and TECNO SPOT after the activity ends.
The winner selection shall be done by a professional jury and will be exhibited at MAGNUM Photos. Photos that join the global poll will first be selected by the UX team and then voted by T-SPOT global fans. But that’s not all, the fun and surprises from TECNO do not stop here. An amazing star documentary recorded by TECNO pioneer phone Camon 16 featuring the very talented Mehwish Hayat shall be releasing very soon. Let’s wait for the release as TECNO never ceases to amaze its fans!
- Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest propaganda against ...11:36 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Acclaimed mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien meets COAS Bajwa10:13 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Ban on indoor marriages as NCOC announces new Covid-19 restrictions09:30 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- ECC raises wheat support prices to Rs1650 per 40kg09:15 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Wear face mask or pay Rs500 fine, Karachi commissioner issues order ...08:57 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Prince Charles opens up about his personal style in interview with ...03:23 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Twitter lit up with memes and jokes about US elections02:26 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumors01:12 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020