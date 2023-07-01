WhatsApp rolls out new way for ‘secure, quick’ transfer of chat history

WhatsApp, the widely popular messaging app, has launched a new way to transfer chats history from one phone to another “seamlessly, quickly and securely”.

The new feature will help users to share the data across the same operating systems without ever having to leave the app.

The users will only require to connect with a local Wi-Fi. For transfer of chat history, both devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Following is the step-by-step process to transfer chats;

1. Open WhatsApp on the old device and go to Settings > Chats > Chat transfer.

2. After completing the first step, a QR code will appear.

3. Scan the QR code from the new phone and data will start transferring to it.

???????? Now you can transfer your full chat history seamlessly, quickly and securely across the same operating systems without ever having to leave the app. Out today ???? pic.twitter.com/UqNpyw8bCC — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 30, 2023

This is for the first time the messaging app has rolled out a local transfer method for data. Previously users had to use cloud backups for transferring data between devices.