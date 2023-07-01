Search

World

At least 25 dead after bus catches fire in India’s Maharashtra

12:43 PM | 1 Jul, 2023
At least 25 dead after bus catches fire in India’s Maharashtra
Source: Twitter

NEW DELHI – At least 25 people, including three children, were killed and eight others injured when a bus caught fire after it crashed into a road divider in India’s Maharashtra state early Saturday.

Reports said the bus crashed after it lose control following a tyre blowout. The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway, a police official said, adding that the vehicle burst into flames after the diesel tank caught fire. 

He said most victims died due to burning. 

The state's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared separate tweets expressing sorrow over loss of lives in the accident. They also announced to pay support to each victim's family, amounting to 700,000 Indian rupees.

“Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” read PM Modi’s tweet.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected: PM <a href="https://twitter.com/narendramodi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@narendramodi</a></p>&mdash; PMO India (@PMOIndia) <a href="https://twitter.com/PMOIndia/status/1674987292409335808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Deadly road accidents are common in India due to careless driving, poor roads and ageing vehicles.

Death toll in India train disaster climbs to nearly 300 as over 1000 injured

World

British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead after remains found on California mountains

08:47 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Last Chinese reporter ‘expelled’ after India denies visa extension

01:56 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Millions of Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Saudi Arabia after Hajj

11:28 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

Doctors circumcise two-year-old boy admitted for tongue surgery in India

10:59 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Indian-Canadian businessman struggles to raise funds for India buses deal 

02:55 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

'Pregnant' man baffles doctors in India

05:38 PM | 25 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

At least 25 dead after bus catches fire in India’s Maharashtra

12:43 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 30, 2023

08:44 AM | 30 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 29, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: