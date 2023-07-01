At least 25 dead after bus catches fire in India’s Maharashtra

NEW DELHI – At least 25 people, including three children, were killed and eight others injured when a bus caught fire after it crashed into a road divider in India’s Maharashtra state early Saturday.

Reports said the bus crashed after it lose control following a tyre blowout. The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway, a police official said, adding that the vehicle burst into flames after the diesel tank caught fire.

He said most victims died due to burning.

The state's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared separate tweets expressing sorrow over loss of lives in the accident. They also announced to pay support to each victim's family, amounting to 700,000 Indian rupees.

“Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” read PM Modi’s tweet.

Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected: PM @narendramodi

Deadly road accidents are common in India due to careless driving, poor roads and ageing vehicles.