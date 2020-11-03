realme launches 7 Pro in Pakistan with 65 Watt Super Dart Charging

LAHORE - The trendsetting technology company, realme launched six new products including the realme 7 Pro, the fastest charging phone in Pakistan with 65W charging.

The grand launch event was held on November 2nd, 2020 at Royal Palm Country Club, Lahore. The starStudded event featuring Imran Abbas, Nimra Khan, Alizey Shah & Anumta Qureshi along with Top media brands, and tech industry partners attended the event with great aspiration. realme 7Pro is priced 54,900 and available for pre-order on Daraz only for Rs 51,999 with free realme Buds 2.

The realme 7 Pro with 65W SuperDart Charge charges the phone to 100% in just 34 minutes. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform and a 6.4-inch (16.3cm) Super AMOLED Fullscreen. The phone has a 64MP Quad Camera with Sony IMX682 sensor and a 32MP In-display Selfie Camera with upgraded 64MP Pro Nightscape Mode to give ultra-Nightscape videos. 7 Pro is the first smartphone passed TÜV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification.

Moreover, realme C15 at Rs. 22,999 has also been launched with a special snapdragon version and the application of geometric gradient design for the first time. This geometric gradient design achieves a visual effect that is both regular and unpredictable, which is unique in the entry-level segment. It also features a popularizer mega 6000mAh battery with which one can enjoy non-stop usage. According to the test of realme Lab, realme C15 could last for 57 days in standby mode.

A new addition to the smart audio category is the amazing realme buds air pro Rs 13,999. The buds have active noise cancellation ability and are completely water-resistant. They also include the bass boost drivers and intelligent touch control to further facilitate the users with a great and innovative audio experience.

realme watch S at Rs 14,999 is another delightful upgrade to the smart wearables launched Globally for the first time in Pakistan and will be available globally. realme watch S comes with a 1.3” touch screen round dial. It is equipped with auto-brightness and 16 sports modes. Its aluminium case, magnetic charging makes it user friendly. realme watch S gives real-time heart and oxygen monitor which expands into the smart lifestyle category. Two new products have been added to the home products to category N that are sonic toothbrush N1 and smart cam 360.

The launch event went splendid and got a great response from the participants and attendees. The fans and tech fanatics are all eagerly looking forward to the products to land the market in the coming week. Avail the best pre-order deal today.