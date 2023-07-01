Search

Lifestyle

‘Pasoori’ crosses 600 million views on YouTube

01:12 PM | 1 Jul, 2023
‘Pasoori’ crosses 600 million views on YouTube
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Coke Studio's sensation hit Pasoori's enduring popularity has cemented its status since its release last year as its popularity has reached new heights by crossing 600 million views on YouTube.

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s groovy Coke Studio 14 offering was an instant hit beyond borders with music buffs at home and abroad who still failed to grow tired of the hit track.

Pasoori's international fame continues with celebrities from around the world still enjoying the track.

Written by Sethi and Fazal Abbas, the composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

Recently, Indian remake of the popular Coke Studio song was release. It was sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. 

The globally hit song was re-produced for a Bollywood movie "Satyaprem Ki Katha" featuring lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who showcase their on-screen chemistry while mouthing the reworked Hindi lyrics.

Shae Gill shares her two cents on Indian remake of 'Pasoori'

Lifestyle

Shae Gill shares her two cents on Indian remake of 'Pasoori'

05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Shoaib Akhtar bowls out Pasoori's Indian version with hilarious tweet

12:23 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Arjit Singh tells why he recreated Pakistani blockbuster song Pasoori

09:45 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Indian remake of super hit 'Pasoori' sparks anger among Pakistanis

05:00 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Kartik Aaryan, Sajid Nadiadwala 'to recreate' Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’

03:21 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Johnny Depp to donate $1 million from his settlement case to many charitable organizations

08:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Levy increased on petrol by Rs5 per litre following $3bn IMF deal

01:35 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 30, 2023

08:44 AM | 30 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 29, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: