‘Pasoori’ crosses 600 million views on YouTube

LAHORE – Coke Studio's sensation hit Pasoori's enduring popularity has cemented its status since its release last year as its popularity has reached new heights by crossing 600 million views on YouTube.

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s groovy Coke Studio 14 offering was an instant hit beyond borders with music buffs at home and abroad who still failed to grow tired of the hit track.

Pasoori's international fame continues with celebrities from around the world still enjoying the track.

Written by Sethi and Fazal Abbas, the composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

Recently, Indian remake of the popular Coke Studio song was release. It was sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar.

The globally hit song was re-produced for a Bollywood movie "Satyaprem Ki Katha" featuring lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who showcase their on-screen chemistry while mouthing the reworked Hindi lyrics.