Shae Gill shares her two cents on Indian remake of 'Pasoori'

The latest release from Sameer Vidwans's film "Satyaprem Ki Katha," the 'Pasoori Nu' song -- an Indian remake of Pakistani hit song 'Pasoori' -- has sparked a varied response across the internet. Sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, the romantic track features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. This rendition is a remake of a popular Pakistani hit originally performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, which was released last year.

Recently, Gill broke her silence amidst the raging storm of criticism and controversy surrounding the remake. She took to Instagram Story to address the situation and appeal to fans not to spread hate towards the makers. In a video, Shae clarified that she did not have the rights to the song and that she was not involved in the decision to remake it. She expressed gratitude to fans for their love and explained that she discovered the remake through their messages.

Regarding the backlash received by the new 'Pasoori Nu' track, she empathized with the fans' attachment to the original song and urged them to view the new version as a rendition rather than a complete remake. She emphasized that if listeners did not enjoy the rendition, it would be better to simply refrain from listening to it, rather than engaging in hate or criticism.

Gill concluded her message by highlighting the importance of respect and avoiding public humiliation or insults. She acknowledged that expressing personal preferences privately is acceptable, but publicly demeaning or insulting someone is not appropriate.

The film Satyaprem Ki Katha, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is set to release on June 29. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, it revolves around the character Satyaprem, portrayed by Kartik Aaryan, who hails from Gujarat and is desperately seeking marriage. He eventually finds true love in the character of Katha, played by Kiara Advani. The film showcases their endearing love story and is set to hit theatres on June 29.