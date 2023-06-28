Search

Pakistani celebrities gear up for Eidul Adha 2023

Maheen Khawaja 06:41 PM | 28 Jun, 2023
As Eid approaches, our favourite celebrities are getting into the festive spirit and sharing glimpses of their preparations on social media. From getting mehndi to choosing the perfect outfits, the stars are leaving no stone unturned to make this Eid a memorable one. 

Iqra Aziz, the talented actress known for her captivating performances, recently shared her mehndi ceremony with fans. The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star adorned her hands with intricate henna designs and showed them off via Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, the stunning Hania Amir turned heads with her vibrant yellow dress, capturing the essence of Eid's traditional spirit. Known for her impeccable style, Hania showcased her impeccable fashion sense as she twirled in her yellow ensemble, exuding grace and elegance. Her fans couldn't help but be in awe of her beauty and eagerly await her complete Eid look. Hania continues to inspire her followers with her fashion choices, setting new trends with her unique and bold style.

Amidst the hustle and bustle, Lollywood heartthrob Wahaj Ali was spotted at the lively Bakra Mandi, where he carefully selected sacrificial animals.

Muneed Butt shared a vlog on his  YouTube channel, chronicling the journey of searching for the perfect bakra (goat) for sacrifice.

Wahaj Ali spotted at Lahore Bakra Mandi

