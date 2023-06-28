Gold price increases by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices increased in domestic market on Wednesday despite downward trend in international market.

The price of per tola gold decrease by Rs1,800 to close at Rs216,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decline of Rs1,543 to settle at Rs185,185, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $16 to settle at $1,906 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,550 per tola and Rs2,16.21 per 10 grams.