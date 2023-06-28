Gold price increases by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices increased in domestic market on Wednesday despite downward trend in international market.
The price of per tola gold decrease by Rs1,800 to close at Rs216,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decline of Rs1,543 to settle at Rs185,185, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $16 to settle at $1,906 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,550 per tola and Rs2,16.21 per 10 grams.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,150.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
