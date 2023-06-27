Gold price decreases by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices dropped in domestic market on Tuesday in line with downward trend in international market.

The price of per tola gold decrease by Rs1,100 to close at Rs214,200 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decline of Rs943 to settle at Rs183,642, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $9 to settle at $1,92 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.