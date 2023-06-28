Zainab Shabbir celebrates 24th birthday with drama cast

With her enchanting presence and mesmerizing performances, Zainab Shabbir has become a captivating force in the world of Pakistani entertainment. This talented actress effortlessly commands the screen, leaving audiences spellbound by her charisma and skill. From her compelling portrayals to her undeniable charm, Shabbir has solidified her place as a rising star, captivating hearts and captivating the industry with her undeniable talent.
Recently, she took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of the delightful birthday celebration she shared with her drama cast. The talented starlet, known for her captivating performances, delighted her followers by sharing special moments from the joyous occasion.
In the shared picture, the birthday girl radiated happiness as she posed alongside her drama cast members. Adorned in a stunning outfit, she looked resplendent and exuded confidence. The vibrant energy of the celebration was palpable as the cast members smiled and posed together, creating a heartwarming and unforgettable moment.
Expressing her gratitude in the caption, Zainab Shabbir thanked her co-stars for making her birthday celebrations truly unforgettable.
"Thankyou so much for all the love and wishes.????????
Sharing some beautiful moments from my day and saying Alhamdullilah♥️????
Love you all" she captioned the post.
On the work front, she was last seen in Meherposh, Malaal e Yaar, Sanwari, Mere Apne, and Mushkil.
