Rabia Butt sets fitness goals in latest Instagram reel

08:21 PM | 28 Jun, 2023
Pakistani supermodel turned actress Rabia Butt is so much more than a pretty face and a talented artist. Enjoying millions of diehard fans and followers across multiple social media platforms, the 33-year-old actress uses her starpower for all the right things.

From serving looks to inspiring her fans to keep a healthy lifestyle, the Aangan diva has aced pretty much everything.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Hijrat famed actress listed "the ingredients" needed for a healthy life as "Consistency, Persistence, Discipline, Blood & sweat."

"Those are the ingredients you need to make the recipe which will take you far away than where you’re at the moment," Butt added.

"Shoot for the sky you will end up amongst stars if not any further!!!" she exclaimed.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rabia Butt (@iamrabiabutt)

Social media users lauded the actress for giving inspiration through her lifestyle.

On the work front, Butt's notable projects include Hijrat, Yeh Dil Mera, Soteli Maamta, Pehli Si Muhabbat, and Gunah to name a few.

