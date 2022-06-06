Adnan Siddiqui wins hearts with his recitation of Azaan

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui is making waves on social media with his Azaan recitation, getting netizens emotional with the now viral clip.

Call to prayer from the 52-year-old is unquestionably stunning and many users have taken to social media to express their love.

In a clip doing rounds on social networking platforms, Siddiqui, donned in black and white, can be seen standing on a prayer mat reciting Azaan.

The place where he recited Azaan apparently looks like a mosque in some western country. The exact location is still unknown as the actor did not share the clip on social media.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star was recently seen in the British capital where he promoted his latest movie Dum Mastam. The star also met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, a move that outraged PTI supporters at home.

The 52-year-old appeared in several hit projects including ‘Darmiyan’, ‘Mere Pas Tum Ho’ and ‘Aiteraaf’.

Besides his top-notch performances in Pakistan, Siddiqui landed a prominent role in Bollywood film Mom opposite late actress Sridevi.