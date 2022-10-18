Sahir Ali Bagga performs Pasoori at concert
Pakistani music industry's accomplished music producer and singer Sahir Ali Bagga couldn't resist jumping onto the world-famous Pasoori bandwagon, becoming one of the many national and international artists to sing the blockbuster song originally sung by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and newcomer Shae Gill.
The Ishq-e-Benaam OST composer recently performed at a concert, making the crowd go into a frenzy when he started singing the Coke Studio 14 banger. Bagga, who was lauded by many, had the internet in polarized opinions about whether Sethi's original was better or Badnamiyan singer's soulful rendition.
While the crowd cheered the Koi Dil Mein singer performing Pasoori, the best version is still in debate.
For the unversed, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's chart-topping Pasoori broke records accumulating 300+ million views on YouTube. Pasoori is also the first Coke Studio song and the first Pakistani song to feature on Spotify's Viral 50 - Global chart. The Sethi-Gill collaboration was featured in episode 4 of the Disney+ miniseries Ms. Marvel.
On the professional front, Bagga's notable works include Yeh mumkin tou nahin, Malang, Baazi, Rab Waaris, Roye Roye, Dhola and Badnamiyan. Bagga was given the Pride of Performance Award for his contribution to the Pakistani music industry.
