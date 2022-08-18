Watch: Coke Studio hit 'Pasoori' gets African fusion in latest teaser

LAHORE – Coke Studio's sensation hit Pasoori's enduring popularity has cemented its status as the song of the year as it reached new heights by hitting 300 million views.

Originally crooned by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill in Coke Studio season 14, the groovy number has been receiving appreciation from beyond the borders as a number of Bollywood celebrities shaked their legs to the thrilling music.

Given the popularity, Pasoori has become the third song to reach the 300 million views on YouTube in the 14 years history of the Coke Studio.

This time around, a latest remix of the song with fusion of Africa has been released, showing some Africans are grooving to the hit number.

“Pasoori meets Africa,” Coke Studio captioned the teaser on Facebook while no announcement about the release of its full version has been made yet.

Written by Sethi and Fazal Abbas, the composition for Pasoori has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

