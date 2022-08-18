Covid-19: Pakistan reports 578 news cases, two deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 578 new coronavirus cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Thursday morning.

According to fresh statistics, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan witnessed a slight decline as it was recorded at 2.55 percent from yesterday’s 2.72%

As many as 578 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 22,679 samples in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 159 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.

COVID-19 Statistics 18 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 22,679

Positive Cases: 578

Positivity %: 2.55%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 159 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 18, 2022

On Wednesday, Pakistan recorded 526 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths.