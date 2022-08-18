Covid-19: Pakistan reports 578 news cases, two deaths in last 24 hours

10:46 AM | 18 Aug, 2022
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 578 news cases, two deaths in last 24 hours
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 578 new coronavirus cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Thursday morning.

According to fresh statistics, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan witnessed a slight decline as it was recorded at 2.55 percent from yesterday’s 2.72%

As many as 578 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 22,679 samples in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 159 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.

On Wednesday, Pakistan recorded 526 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths.

Asif Zardari tests positive for Covid-19 02:07 PM | 28 Jul, 2022

KARACHI – PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari tested positive for Covid-19 as he was in Dubai ...

More From This Category
#Islamabad police get #ShahbazGill’s custody ...
09:16 AM | 18 Aug, 2022
Pakistan, UK ink agreement for repatriation of ...
07:44 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
Another fuel price hike likely as Pakistan set to ...
07:52 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
‘Not answerable to you’: Imran Khan refuses ...
06:44 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
Govt to seek public opinion for new uniform of ...
07:29 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
Honda follows Toyota and Suzuki in cutting car ...
05:58 PM | 17 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch: Coke Studio hit 'Pasoori' gets African fusion in latest teaser
10:10 AM | 18 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr