02:07 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Asif Zardari tests positive for Covid-19
KARACHI – PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari tested positive for Covid-19 as he was in Dubai to celebrate his birthday with Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s family.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared the news on Twitter.

“President Zardari has tested positive for Covid. He is fully vaccinated,  boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 761 more coronavirus cases and eight deaths during the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health (NIH) said in its latest update on Thursday morning.

The new COVID-19 infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 20,843 samples, placing the country’s total cases 1552632 and the positivity rate at 3.65%.

