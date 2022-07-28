Nepra increases power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.37 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.37 per unit.

The approval was given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for June 2022 and the increase will not be applicable for life-line consumers.

Earlier, the KE demanded a hike in power tariff by Rs11.38 and while justifying it one of its spokesperson said that it was for a month in terms of FAC and was as per the NEPRA rules.

The spokesman for the K-Electric blamed hike in prices of furnace oil in international markets by 42 percent from March to June 2022 behind the increase. The RLNG prices also rose by 50 from March to June, he added.

Last month, Nepra increased the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs9.66 per unit after the power utility sought an increase in power tariff by Rs11.34 per unit.