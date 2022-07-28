Nepra increases power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.37 per unit
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.37 per unit.
The approval was given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for June 2022 and the increase will not be applicable for life-line consumers.
Earlier, the KE demanded a hike in power tariff by Rs11.38 and while justifying it one of its spokesperson said that it was for a month in terms of FAC and was as per the NEPRA rules.
The spokesman for the K-Electric blamed hike in prices of furnace oil in international markets by 42 percent from March to June 2022 behind the increase. The RLNG prices also rose by 50 from March to June, he added.
Last month, Nepra increased the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs9.66 per unit after the power utility sought an increase in power tariff by Rs11.34 per unit.
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Nepra increases power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.37 per ...03:00 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan rupee in free fall as US dollar climbs to record Rs24202:45 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
-
- Asia Cup 2022 officially relocated to UAE from Sri Lanka01:24 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan boycotts India-hosted Chess Olympiad 2022 over torch relay ...12:49 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Falak Shabir drops unseen romantic photo with Sarah Khan11:20 AM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Fahad Mustafa praises Babar Azam over unique achievement in ICC ...09:36 AM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Hina Durrani twirls in stunning saree, embodies her late mother Noor ...11:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022