Superstar Shaan takes a dig at Shahid Afridi over politics

Lollywood superstar Shaan Shahid is among a plethora of celebrities and people who have taken to social media and have expressed their unhinged support for the former prime minister Imran Khan and his political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

This time around, the Khuda Ke Liye actor took a dig at the sports superstar Shahid Afridi, who had previously been very vocal about his support towards PMLN's Shehbaz Sharif.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 51-year-old actor took a jibe without taking Afridi's name, leaving the netizens amused over how little he is mincing his words.

"Some cricketers were congratulating S Shareef but now they are sooooooooo silent that you can hear them weep.. @AyeshaBhutta01 @2Kazmi", captioned the Waar actor.

Former cricketer and star batsman Shahid Afridi was among the few public figure who had not only greeted Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan but also had revealed their political preference to the current PM.