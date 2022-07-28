Superstar Shaan takes a dig at Shahid Afridi over politics
Share
Lollywood superstar Shaan Shahid is among a plethora of celebrities and people who have taken to social media and have expressed their unhinged support for the former prime minister Imran Khan and his political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
This time around, the Khuda Ke Liye actor took a dig at the sports superstar Shahid Afridi, who had previously been very vocal about his support towards PMLN's Shehbaz Sharif.
Taking to his Twitter account, the 51-year-old actor took a jibe without taking Afridi's name, leaving the netizens amused over how little he is mincing his words.
"Some cricketers were congratulating S Shareef but now they are sooooooooo silent that you can hear them weep.. @AyeshaBhutta01 @2Kazmi", captioned the Waar actor.
Some cricketers were congratulating S Shareef but now they are sooooooooo silent that you can hear them weep.. @AyeshaBhutta01 @2Kazmi— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 27, 2022
Former cricketer and star batsman Shahid Afridi was among the few public figure who had not only greeted Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan but also had revealed their political preference to the current PM.
Shahid Afridi hopes for economic turnaround under ... 04:30 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
KARACHI – Former cricketer and star batsman Shahid Afridi greeted Shehbaz Sharif on becoming 23rd Prime Minister ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan cricket team to return home as Sri Lanka tour concludes05:30 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
-
- Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Talks About vivo’s ...05:09 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Superstar Shaan takes a dig at Shahid Afridi over politics03:47 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022