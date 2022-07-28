TikTok star Dolly's new dance video in mountains goes viral
04:38 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
TikTok star Dolly's new dance video in mountains goes viral
Source: Dolly (Instagram)
TikTok star Dolly has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts with her killer dance moves and charming expressions.

A popular influencer and model, Dolly shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles. This time was no exception as she shared her new dance video.

However, the video's background of the picturesque mountains stole everyone's hearts alongside Dolly's killer dance moves.

"For Pakhton fam???? @harrisali4", captioned the popular TikToker.

Zara Peerzada's new swimming pool photos set internet on fire
05:10 PM | 28 Jul, 2022

