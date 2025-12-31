Canada Express Entry reopened: Pakistani Workers get a Chance at Permanent Residency!

ISLAMABAD – Imagine having golden opportunity to live and work in one of world’s most developed and happiest nations, with access to better education, healthcare, and a thriving career.

For Pakistani skilled workers, that opportunity is no longer a dream. Ontario reopened its Express Entry program that identifies most talented individuals worldwide and invites them to settle permanently. From engineers and IT experts to tradespeople and health professionals, this digital pathway could be the ticket to a new life in Canada, where hard work and skills truly pay off.

The country officially reactivated its Express Entry immigration system, opening doors for skilled workers from Pakistan and around the globe to secure permanent residency in the country. Experts call it the most organized, merit-based, and legal pathway for immigrants seeking a better future.

The system, run by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), evaluates candidates based on education, professional experience, skills, and language proficiency. Applicants are ranked according to Canada’s Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), ensuring only the most qualified individuals are selected.

Canada Express Entry Visa

Express Entry is not visa itself but a digital platform that manages three major federal programs:

Canadian Experience Class (CEC): For those with skilled work experience in Canada. No education required, job offer optional. Minimum one year of experience in the past three years.

Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP): For professionals with foreign education and work experience. At least one year of skilled work experience in the last ten years is required, along with minimum secondary education. Higher education boosts CRS points.

Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP): It targets skilled workers in construction, manufacturing, utilities, agriculture, and food-related trades. Requires two years of experience in last five years, plus either a Canadian job offer or a Canadian qualification certificate in the trade.

All work experience must be listed in Canada’s National Occupational Classification (NOC) system, which categorizes jobs based on training, education, experience, and responsibilities.

Applicants create a detailed online profile with education, language skills, work experience, and personal information. Profiles enter the Express Entry pool and are ranked using the CRS system. Canada conducts Rounds of Invitation, where the highest-scoring candidates are invited to apply for permanent residency. Successful applicants submit a full application with supporting documents, after which IRCC makes a final decision.

Canada Express Visa Fees

CAD 1,525 per adult applicant

Same for spouse/partner

CAD 260 per child

These cover application processing and permanent residency rights.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must take a recognized English or French language test (reading, writing, listening, speaking).

Work experience must be classified under the NOC system, divided into TEER levels 0-3.

Applicants must be admissible to Canada (no serious security, criminal, or medical issues).

Express Entry applicants cannot apply for Quebec, as the province runs its own skilled immigration program.

Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) awards points for age, education, language, Canadian and foreign work experience, and more. To get an invitation, your CRS must meet the round’s cut-off score.

It also provides online CRS calculator, allowing applicants to estimate their scores and see how changes in their profile affect their ranking. The reactivation of Express Entry is golden opportunity for Pakistani youth and skilled professionals. With high-quality education, global work experience, better income, and top-notch healthcare, this is a legitimate and respected pathway to permanent residency.