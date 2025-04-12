Canada allows visa free entry to citizens of 13 more countries [Full List]

OTTAWA – Canada has expanded its visa-free entry facility to 13 more countries in a bid to strengthen its international relations with foreign countries.
The travelers from these 13 countries will now only need an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA), which can be obtained through a simple and fast online process.
This announcement was made by Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser.
The minister stated that the aim of this decision is to strengthen Canada’s international relations and to simplify the travel process for passengers.
List of Countries
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Costa Rica
Morocco
Panama
Philippines
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Seychelles
Thailand
Trinidad and Tobago
Uruguay
Citizens of these countries who have obtained a Canadian visa in the past 10 years or hold a valid U.S. non-immigrant visa will be eligible for an eTA.
To apply, only a passport, email address, internet access, and a credit card are required. The fee is just 7 Canadian dollars, and most approvals are granted within minutes.