Section 144 imposed in Karachi due to Mohajir Qaumi Movement rally

KARACHI – Authorities have imposed Section 144 in Central District of Karachi, prohibiting assembly of more than five people.

The Commissioner of Karachi has issued a notification, stating that the restrictions have been imposed for one day.

The action has been taken in view of a rally announced by the Mohajir Qaumi Movement (MQM). As per the issued notification, rallies, protest demonstrations, and gatherings of more than five people will be prohibited in Karachi’s Central District.

It also states that police have been instructed to arrest violators and register cases against them.

The SSP Central had requested the imposition of Section 144 and denial of permission for the rally due to concerns over potential clashes and disruption of public order.

MQM Chairman Afaq Ahmed has announcing hold a rally today, April 12, from UP Mor in North Karachi.

The SSP Central stated that UP Mor is a sensitive location, where incidents such as traffic accidents and dumper torching have occurred in the past. Additionally, a foreign fast-food chain’s restaurant is located not far from this spot.

Therefore, to maintain law and order, a ban on holding rallies in District Central has been recommended. Police officials also stated that no prior permission was obtained for organizing the rally.

Following this, the Commissioner of Karachi imposed Section 144 in the Central District for one day and issued a notification.