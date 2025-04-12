PSL 2025: Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi today

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi, the 2017 winners, are all set to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in second match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 (PSL 2025) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today, April 12.

Zalmi Captain Babar Azam said this season his team is focusing on what it missed out in the last couple of editions and not to repeat the same mistakes.

“We have strengthened our core on both bowling and batting front so that we don’t struggle at any stage of the game. We will look to field XIs according to the conditions on the four venues. I think all the six teams are strong making the HBL PSL X highly competitive,” he added.

Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel admitted that the last few seasons haven’t been good for Quetta and like all other teams they have tried their best to assemble a quality squad.

“Our squad looks well balanced and it will be exciting to lead Quetta Gladiators this season,” he added.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Alzarri Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, George Linde, Hussain Talat, Luke Wood, Maaz Sadaqat, Max Bryant, Mehran Mumtaz, Mitchell Owen, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris (WK), Nahid Rana, Najibullah Zadran, Sufiyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (C), Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Haseebullah, Khawaja Nafay, Kyle Jamieson, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Zeeshan, Hasan Nawaz, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis, Sean Abbott, Shoaib Malik

Live Streaming

Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco and Begin in Pakistan have acquired the sub-license for live streaming of the PSL 2025 matches.

Qalandars vs United

A day earlier, Jason Holder’s four-wicket haul led defending champions Islamabad United to an eight-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in the opening match of the HBL PSL X at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This was also West Indies’ fast bowler debut game in the HBL Pakistan Super League.

After being put into bat, two-time champions Qalandars were dismissed for 139 in 19.2 overs. Only four batters — Abdullah Shafique (66, 38b, 6x4s, 3x6s), Sikandar Raza (23, 21b, 3x4s, 1×6), Daryl Mitchell (13, 14b, 2x4s) and Haris Rauf (10, 10b, 2x4s) — managed to reach double figures.