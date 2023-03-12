PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by 13 runs

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday defeated Islamabad United by 13 runs in the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eighth at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Men in Red restricted the Zalmi team to 179. Mohammad Haris scored 79 runs. Rajapaksha made 41 runs.

Islamabad United’s Hasan Ali grabbed three wickets while captain Shadab Khan took two wickets.

In reply, Islamabad United bowled out for 166 in the last over of the match. Faheem Ashraf scored 38 runs while Gurbaz made 33 runs and could not guide their team home.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Khurram Shahzad and Sufiyan Muqeem took three wickets each.

After this victory, Peshwar Zalmi will face Islamabad United again in the playoffs, while Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans.

The Zalmi have named English cricketer Tom Kohler-Cadmore as the team's skipper for today's match after captain Babar Azam was dropped as he was feeling unwell.

Squads

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Dasun Shanaka, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal