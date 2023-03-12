PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by 13 runs

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday defeated Islamabad United by 13 runs in the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eighth at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.
Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Men in Red restricted the Zalmi team to 179. Mohammad Haris scored 79 runs. Rajapaksha made 41 runs.
Islamabad United’s Hasan Ali grabbed three wickets while captain Shadab Khan took two wickets.
We wrap up affairs in Islamabad with another thriller that went Zalmi’s way ???? #HBLPSL8 I #SabSitarayHumaray | #IUvPZ pic.twitter.com/s71AEev5Gp— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 12, 2023
In reply, Islamabad United bowled out for 166 in the last over of the match. Faheem Ashraf scored 38 runs while Gurbaz made 33 runs and could not guide their team home.
Peshawar Zalmi’s Khurram Shahzad and Sufiyan Muqeem took three wickets each.
And it’s done!
Khurram Shahzad made all the difference for @PeshawarZalmi! #HBLPSL8 I #SabSitarayHumaray | #IUvPZ pic.twitter.com/3SOR6HHhWi— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 12, 2023
After this victory, Peshwar Zalmi will face Islamabad United again in the playoffs, while Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans.
The Zalmi have named English cricketer Tom Kohler-Cadmore as the team's skipper for today's match after captain Babar Azam was dropped as he was feeling unwell.
Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Dasun Shanaka, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.23
|23.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs198,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,180.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
