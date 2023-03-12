Search

Pakistan

US congressman raises concerns over 'human rights violations' in Pakistan

Web Desk 04:26 PM | 12 Mar, 2023
US congressman raises concerns over 'human rights violations' in Pakistan
Source: US State Department website

American Congressman Brad Sherman expressed serious concerns over the rising human rights violation in Pakistan.

He reminded Pakistan’s government about its obligation to take action against those who violate human rights.

Brad Sherman, American Congressman of the Democratic Party and senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said that he would not hesitate from raising voice against human rights violations in Pakistan. 

In a video statement, the congressman said, “There is concern over the increasing incidents of violence in Pakistan.”  

The video was shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Musarrat Cheema on Sunday.

Sherman further said that Pakistan should allow its citizens to express themselves and hold peaceful protests.

The politician asserted that it is important for the United Stated of America to stand with human rights in Pakistan and around the world.

He deemed Pakistan a significant partner and friend of the US, and clarified that Washington has no interest meddling in its internal affairs.

Commenting on the politics of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the American politician said: “I have no interest in supporting Imran Khan or any political party, and have disagreements with him on many issues.”

The Democrat also mentioned speaking with the PTI chief in his tweet.

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally as interim govt imposes Section 144 again 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

In phone call with US Congressman Brad Sherman, Imran Khan decries violent crackdown on PTI

12:21 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Rangers called in as Pakistan bans public gatherings in Lahore ahead of PTI election rally

09:21 AM | 12 Mar, 2023

Pakistan skips moot of top judges of SCO countries in India

07:53 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

India yet to address Pakistan's concerns over irresponsible firing of BrahMos supersonic missile

03:35 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto says IMF not being fair to Pakistan

10:42 AM | 11 Mar, 2023

Pakistan welcomes normalisation of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran

09:48 AM | 11 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Legends League Cricket: Shahid Afridi refuses to wear jersey with ...

06:03 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 12th March 2023

09:05 AM | 12 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.4 284.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 23.23 23.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs198,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,180.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Karachi PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Islamabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Peshawar PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Quetta PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Sialkot PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Attock PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Gujranwala PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Jehlum PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Multan PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Bahawalpur PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Gujrat PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Nawabshah PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Chakwal PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Hyderabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Nowshehra PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Sargodha PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Faisalabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Mirpur PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: