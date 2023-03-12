Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally as interim govt imposes Section 144 again 

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday postponed his election rally after the interim Punjab government imposed the Section 144 in Lahore.
Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister claimed that the Section 144 was imposed "illegally solely on PTI election campaign" despite other public activities ongoing in Lahore.
"Only Zaman Park has been surrounded by containers & heavy police contingent. Clearly, like 8 March, Punjab CM & police want to provoke clashes to file more sham FIRs against PTI leadership and workers and to use as pretext for postponing elections," said the former prime minister.
to file more sham FIRs against PTI ldrshp & workers & to use as pretext for postponing elections. Elec Schedule has been announced so how can Sec 144 be imposed on pol activity? I AM TELLING ALL PTI WORKERS NOT TO FALL INTO THIS TRAP. Hence we have postponed rally till tomorrow.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 12, 2023
The PTI chief questioned how Section 144 can be imposed in the provincial capital despite the announcement of the election schedule.
Addressing a press conference, PTI leader Hammad Azhar confirmed the postponement of the rally.
"We want peaceful elections and peaceful transfer of power and it is possible that the rally might be held tomorrow," said Hammad.
Earlier, PTI on Sunday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the Section 144 imposed by the Punjab government in Lahore ahead of the PTI election rally.
The interim Punjab government Saturday night again announced imposing Section 144 in the provincial capital to avoid any “untoward incidents”.
This is the second time in less than a week that the Punjab government has imposed the restriction ahead of the election rally of the party.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.23
|23.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs198,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,180.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
