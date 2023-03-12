Search

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally as interim govt imposes Section 144 again 

03:28 PM | 12 Mar, 2023
Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally as interim govt imposes Section 144 again 
Source: File photo

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday postponed his election rally after the interim Punjab government imposed the Section 144 in Lahore. 

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister claimed that the Section 144 was imposed "illegally solely on PTI election campaign" despite other public activities ongoing in Lahore. 

"Only Zaman Park has been surrounded by containers & heavy police contingent. Clearly, like 8 March, Punjab CM & police want to provoke clashes to file more sham FIRs against PTI leadership and workers and to use as pretext for postponing elections," said the former prime minister.

The PTI chief questioned how Section 144 can be imposed in the provincial capital despite the announcement of the election schedule. 

Addressing a press conference, PTI leader Hammad Azhar confirmed the postponement of the rally.

"We want peaceful elections and peaceful transfer of power and it is possible that the rally might be held tomorrow," said Hammad.

Earlier, PTI on Sunday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the Section 144 imposed by the Punjab government in Lahore ahead of the PTI election rally.

The interim Punjab government Saturday night again announced imposing Section 144 in the provincial capital to avoid any “untoward incidents”.

This is the second time in less than a week that the Punjab government has imposed the restriction ahead of the election rally of the party.

