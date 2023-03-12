PTI moves ECP against imposing Section 144 again in Lahore ahead of its rally

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the Section 144 imposed by the Punjab government in Lahore ahead of the PTI election rally.
Following the instructions of party chairman Imran Khan, PTI leader Babar Awan filed the petition in the ECP.
The interim Punjab government Saturday night again announced imposing Section 144 in the provincial capital to avoid any “untoward incidents”.
This is the second time in less than a week that the Punjab government has imposed the restriction ahead of the election rally of the party.
“The ECP should dispose of the implementation of Section 144 as it is illegal,” said the petition.
It said that by imposing Section 144, the Punjab government is violating Para 15 of the Supreme Court’s order. The petition also stated that the routes of the rally and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match are different.
“The PTI’s rally will conclude at 5:30pm while the PSL will begin at 7pm,” it said, adding that Section 144 has never been imposed in any city amid PSL matches.
The election campaign is PTI’s constitutional right and the provincial government is stopping the campaign illegally.
PTI leader Yasmin Rashid also submitted a request against the provincial government’s decision to ban rallies in ECP’s office in Lahore.
Meanwhile, acknowledging that it had received the PTI’s applications, the ECP said that Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja has summoned a meeting for 10:30am tomorrow.
Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that there was no ban on political activities and parties were allowed to campaign freely.
However, he said that the government restricted rallies and political activities for today due to PSL.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.23
|23.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs198,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,180.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.