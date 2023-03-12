PTI moves ECP against imposing Section 144 again in Lahore ahead of its rally

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the Section 144 imposed by the Punjab government in Lahore ahead of the PTI election rally.

Following the instructions of party chairman Imran Khan, PTI leader Babar Awan filed the petition in the ECP.

The interim Punjab government Saturday night again announced imposing Section 144 in the provincial capital to avoid any “untoward incidents”.

This is the second time in less than a week that the Punjab government has imposed the restriction ahead of the election rally of the party.

“The ECP should dispose of the implementation of Section 144 as it is illegal,” said the petition.

It said that by imposing Section 144, the Punjab government is violating Para 15 of the Supreme Court’s order. The petition also stated that the routes of the rally and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match are different.

“The PTI’s rally will conclude at 5:30pm while the PSL will begin at 7pm,” it said, adding that Section 144 has never been imposed in any city amid PSL matches.

The election campaign is PTI’s constitutional right and the provincial government is stopping the campaign illegally.

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid also submitted a request against the provincial government’s decision to ban rallies in ECP’s office in Lahore.

Meanwhile, acknowledging that it had received the PTI’s applications, the ECP said that Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja has summoned a meeting for 10:30am tomorrow.

Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that there was no ban on political activities and parties were allowed to campaign freely.

However, he said that the government restricted rallies and political activities for today due to PSL.