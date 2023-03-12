PMD predicts date for Ramadan moon sighting

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the possible date of starting the holy month of Ramadan 2023.

The PMD said that the possibility of sighting the new moon of Ramadan on March 22 (Wednesday).

The weather forecast institution made the announcement as Muslims in the South Asian country are waiting eagerly for the start of the holy month.

PMD said the new moon of the ninth Islamic month is expected to be born on the crossing conjunction point at 22-23 PST on 21-03-2023, and the first Ramadan will be on March 23, Thursday. Met Department also predicted partly clear weather in most parts of the country on the evening of March 22.

As PMD makes predictions about the moon, an official meeting of the moon sighting body Ruet-e-Hilal committee will be held in Islamabad to sight the crescent.