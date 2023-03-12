Search

Pakistan

WATCH: Karachi police arrest PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj from his residence

Web Desk 10:18 AM | 12 Mar, 2023
WATCH: Karachi police arrest PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj from his residence

KARACHI – A provincial lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Arsalan Taj Hussain was held from his residence in the port city, PTI provincial spokesperson said.

Arsalan Taj, PTI lawmaker and the general secretary of the party’s Karachi chapter, was arrested by officials from the Gulshan Iqbal area. CCTV footage shows law enforcers taking MPA in a white saloon car.

His party members however claimed that a provincial lawmaker from PS-102 Karachi East 4 was apprehended for criticizing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari and Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon.

Imran Khan-led party maintained that cops raided and ransacked Taj’s residence. Other PTI lawmakers including Khurram Sher Zaman and Raja Azhar residences, were also raided but they dodged the arrest.

PTI leaders claimed that Taj has moved to an unknown location while families of political leaders are being harassed.

