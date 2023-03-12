Bomb hits convoy of PTI lawmaker’s son in Balochistan’s Kachhi, kills two

QUETTA – A bomb blast struck a convoy of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf provincial lawmaker’s son Sardar Khan Rind in the country’s southwestern region, killing 2 people amid a series of attacks in a sparsely populated area.

Reports in local media claimed that at least two security guards were killed and another wounded in a bomb attack on the convoy of Sardar Khan Rind in the Sunni Shoran area of Balochistan.

Sardar Khan Rind however remained unhurt in the blast which was carried out using a remote-controlled improvised explosive device.

Soon after the incident, law enforcers and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and shift the dead and the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Dhadar.

Law enforcement officials started a search operation in the area to nab the attackers involved in detonating the explosives while no terror outfit has claimed the attack.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo denounced the terror attack and expressed his sorrow over the killing of two security guards. He dialed Sardar Khan Rind and strongly condemned the bomb attack on his convoy.