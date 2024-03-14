Ramadan 2024: How much is fidya for skipping one 'roza' in Pakistan?

KARACHI – Muslims across the world, including, Pakistan are observing Ramadan 2024 with religious reverence as fasting during this holy month is an obligation on all able Muslims.

However, there is relaxation in Islam for those who cannot fast or miss it during the sacred Islamic month due to health and other issues.

Islam has a compensation system under which a person who misses a fast needs to pay a certain amount “Fidya” to a deserving person.

How much is the Fidya payment in Pakistan 2024?

Like every year, renowned religious scholar Mufti Muneebur Rehman has announced the minimum Fidya amount for a fast for this year. He announced that Fidya for a roza (fast) has been fixed at Rs300 this year.

The wealthy people can pay Rs600 for barley as Fidya for one fast, Rs 2,400 for dates, Rs4,400 for raisin as Fidya for one Roza.

Fitrana Amount 2024 in Pakistan

Mufti Muneeb said the Sadqatul Fitr or Fitrana is Rs300 per person this year, adding that affluent can pay Fitrana according to prices of barley that is Rs600, dates Rs2,400 and raisins Rs4,400.

Kaffarah Amount For Breaking Fast Without Valid Reason

Similarly, Kaffarah, which is paid for breaking a fast without a valid reason, for 30 fasts in wheat would be Rs18,000, for wheat Rs36,000 for barley, Rs144,000 for dates and Rs264,000 for raisin.