Ramadan 2024: How much is fidya for skipping one 'roza' in Pakistan?

KARACHI – Muslims across the world, including, Pakistan are observing Ramadan 2024 with religious reverence as fasting during this holy month is an obligation on all able Muslims.
However, there is relaxation in Islam for those who cannot fast or miss it during the sacred Islamic month due to health and other issues.
Islam has a compensation system under which a person who misses a fast needs to pay a certain amount “Fidya” to a deserving person.
Like every year, renowned religious scholar Mufti Muneebur Rehman has announced the minimum Fidya amount for a fast for this year. He announced that Fidya for a roza (fast) has been fixed at Rs300 this year.
The wealthy people can pay Rs600 for barley as Fidya for one fast, Rs 2,400 for dates, Rs4,400 for raisin as Fidya for one Roza.
Mufti Muneeb said the Sadqatul Fitr or Fitrana is Rs300 per person this year, adding that affluent can pay Fitrana according to prices of barley that is Rs600, dates Rs2,400 and raisins Rs4,400.
Similarly, Kaffarah, which is paid for breaking a fast without a valid reason, for 30 fasts in wheat would be Rs18,000, for wheat Rs36,000 for barley, Rs144,000 for dates and Rs264,000 for raisin.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303.3
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.53
|750.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.66
|173.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.89
|320.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
