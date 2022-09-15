Imran Khan renews call for early elections to avert Pakistan’s economic collapse
06:16 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Imran Khan renews call for early elections to avert Pakistan's economic collapse
ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for early national elections again as the PTI chief urged the ruling alliance to hold transparent polls at the earliest to avert the country’s ‘economic collapse’.

Addressing the nation via a video address, the defiant politician, who held massive public rallies demanding early polls since his ouster, reiterated demand for early polls, saying it's the only way to protect the cash-strapped country from descending into chaos.

He warned that the situation would get out of control if elections are not held as soon as possible.

PTI chief maintained that the incumbent government led by PML-N had no way to avert the economy from collapsing.

Khan recalled slashing fuel and electricity prices while responding to the allegations that the previous government left Pakistan in shambles.

PTI chief equated the country’s economy with political stability, saying we have to steer Pakistan out of this dilemma.

He said $8 billion from International Monetary Fund will not be sufficient to bridge the external financing gap, saying at least $30 billion will be needed, which according to him is a difficult task for the Sharif-led government due to lack of credibility at the world level.

Imran Khan clarifies remarks about extension to ... 10:01 PM | 13 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday clarified that he did not suggest extension in the tenure ...

The former PM also slammed the government’s response to massive floods, alleging that the coalition allies did not have any road map or plan for rehabilitation.

