Pakistan announce squads for England series, T20 World Cup 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan on Thursday named squads for upcoming series against England, the tri-series in New Zealand, and Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

PCB’s Chief Selector announced the players in a presser at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi and fast bowler Mohammad Wasim junior returned to the squad while Fakhar Zaman was excluded from T20 World Cup squad.

Muhammad Wasim said Pakistani team can perform strongly in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali made the cut as they were failed to perform in recently concluded Asia Cup while Shahnawaz Dahani was placed in the reserves.

Pakistan squad for England T20Is

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir

The much anticipated Twenty20 series between Pakistan and England is set to begin on September 20 at the National Stadium Karachi.