Alibaba.com organizes Karachi Seller Summit

KARACHI – Alibaba.com a global platform for B2B e-commerce successfully concluded its first event in Karachi. The event emphasized on the multiple opportunities for exporters, manufacturers, wholesalers, traders, and retailers in Karachi to reach the digital B2B buyer base.

With over 700+ registrations for the event more than 200 attendees visited the venue (Marriott Hotel, Karachi) to witness the session and 100+ people joined online.

The main agenda of this summit was to make local manufacturers & businesses aware of the export ecommerce space and educate them regarding the capability of online export business through Alibaba.com.

Karachi seller summit event themed “Go Export with Alibaba.com” was attended by Mr. Song, Country Head of Alibaba.com Pakistan, Miss Amy Li, Apparel Category expert at Alibaba.com, Mr. Haider Zamin, Dy. Director at TDAP, Mr. Rizwan Ahmad, Owner of Noor Fabrics Pvt Ltd and, many other Association Members.

Talking about the session, the Head of Alibaba.com Pakistan Mr. Song Song said, “Pakistan is one of Alibaba.com’s most important supplier markets given its geographical advantage, skilled labor force and budding entrepreneurial SMEs looking to export. In spite of our progress in Pakistan, there is still room for more high-quality suppliers to start their export journey beyond Sialkot and including Karachi. We encourage you to grow beyond your home market and get discovered by more than 40 million strong global online buyer community on Alibaba.com.

As an increasing number of global buyers are turning online to fulfil their sourcing needs, and suppliers around the world are also expanding into the online realm, now is the time for our friends in Karachi to seriously consider the online business path as well. Let’s make the world smaller and your business bigger together.”

In collaboration with Alibaba.com, the Deputy Director of TDAP Haider Zamin made a public statement, “Through collaboration with Alibaba.com, we look forward to draft a holistic export policy that noy only promotes the export industry but also ensures collective good with our local as well as international stakeholders.

The trade and development authority of Pakistan is grateful to Alibaba.com for providing the local producers with a targeted niche in competitive global digital market that will ultimately benefit the producer, exporter and the consumer. Through this joint venture with Alibaba.com, e-commerce industry is to be embraced as the untapped market in Pakistan that will foster the export culture in digital space and will eventually increase the foreign investment inflow across the region.”