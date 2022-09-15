PAKvENG: Fakhar Zaman dropped as Pakistan announce squad for historic series against England

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the national squad for the historic T20I series against England, dropping opener Fakhar Zaman.

The PCB unveiled an 18-member squad for the seven-match series against England starting from September 20.

Addressing the presser, PCB Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said Fakhar Zaman has been rested from the England T20Is so the power hitter can recover from the knee injury.

He also felicitated Shan Masood, Aamir Jamal, and Abrar Ahmed for getting the opportunity to play historic matches against England. Aamir Jamal and Abrar have been added to show their skills, and potential to represent Pakistan at the highest level.

Pakistan squad for England T20Is

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

Earlier in the day, England’s cricket squad landed in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years.

England last played in Pakistan in 2005 and were due to visit last year until pulling out at short notice after New Zealand also cancelled a tour citing safety concerns.

The visiting team will take a day's rest before starting training on September 16. English captain Jos Buttler will hold an on-arrival press conference at a local hotel in the port city.

Sindh capital will host the first four games between September 20 to 25, and the remaining matches will be played in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

England earlier announced T20 squad including Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, and Mark Wood.