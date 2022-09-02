England name squads for Pakistan tour, T20 World Cup
England name squads for Pakistan tour, T20 World Cup
The English Cricket Board on Friday named the squads for historic Pakistan tour and T20 World Cup.

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will lead the trip to Pakistan but has already indicated that his calf injury will rule him out of the early stages of the Pakistan series.

Moeen Ali will take over as skipper for those games.

England, the current 50-over world champions, were beaten semi-finalists in the previous T20 World Cup in 2021.

England T20I squad to tour Pakistan: Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali (vice-capt), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood

England T20 World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Travelling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills

