Turkiye sends another train with aid for Pakistan floods’ victims
ISTANBUL – Turkiye has sent second train with aid for the victims of devastating floods in Pakistan that mourns deaths of nearly 1,200 people in recent weeks.
A ceremony to send off the train was held in Ankara and it was attended by Turkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) President Yunus Sezer and Pakistani Ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi.
The train is carrying 394 tons of disaster relief materials, including tents, food, medicines and other items.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described Turkiye's timely and valuable support for flood victims of Pakistan as a great manifestation of unique relationship between the two brotherly countries.
The premier stated this while talking to a Türkiye delegation led by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Environment Minister Murat Kurum in Islamabad on Friday.
He recalled that the President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan called him on August 27 and offered his condolences for those who died in the calamity and extended his fullest support for the people of Pakistan.
He expressed his gratitude for the people of Turkiye for always extending support to Pakistan in difficult times.
So far, eleven Turkish military aircraft and two trains had been dispatched by Turkiye.
