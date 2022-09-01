Google announces Rs110 million for flood relief in Pakistan
Web Desk
09:55 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Source: @uaeembassyisb (Twitter)
CALIFORNIA – Search engine Google will send aid to the flood victims as vast swathes of Pakistan were inundated in one of the worst humanitarian disasters the country suffered in recent memory.

In a statement on Thursday, Google pledged to donate $0.5 million (Rs110 million) to the people affected by the floods.

“During this time of the disaster, Google will donate US$0.5 through its philanthropic arm to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, which will be made to the sub-grants to the local organisations that are actively engaged in crisis response and recovery,” it said.

Furthermore, employees of the tech giant are also donating at this critical time when the Pakistani government declared a national emergency and has desperately sought urgent aid from the international community.

Google said its employees have already contributed more than Rs72 million in personal donations and company matches.

The American organisation aims to extend its support by taking initiative to gather donations and funds for flood affectees to help fellow citizens spending their lives in the midst of destruction, it added.

The fifth most populous nation currently facing a massive crisis since 2010, when 2,000 died from floods. Reports estimate the damage to more than 5,000km of roads, 10 million houses partially or fully destroyed, and the death of 700,000 livestock.

