Pakistan Army gets next-gen armoured vehicles for counter terrorism operations
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army has acquired Chinese-made armoured vehicles that are quicker and have better maneuverability for functioning in tough terrains to bolster operational capabilities in counter-terrorism operations.
Media reports suggest that 300 Dongfeng Mengshi GEN-III CSK-182 4×4 Armoured Personnel Carriers will enhance the operational capabilities of the Pakistan Army in terror-related incidents.
The vehicles are powered with the enhanced satellite communication system, all-terrain, and off-road potential, a longer-range night vision camera, and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protection (MRAP) system, besides a mobile assault feature.
PAKISTAN ARMY INDUCTS NEW ARMOURED CARRIERS FOR COUNTERTERRORISM OPERATIONS— The Intel Consortium (@INTELPSF) August 29, 2022
The #Pakistan Army has inducted the DongFeng Mengshi GEN-III CSK-182 4x4 Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC). The 8-tonne armoured off-road tactical vehicle is made by the Chinese company DongFeng and pic.twitter.com/QkhGZPc6Wk
Along with the top-of-the-notch features, the 8-ton heavy vehicles can move with a top speed of 120 km/h and an autonomy of 600 kilometers.
These vehicles come with remote-controlled turret, which can be mounted with machine guns, anti-tank missiles, and grenade launchers.
These heavy-duty tactical vehicles, license-built Hummer H1, are used by the Chinese Army and are believed to be armor-plated reinforced Humvees.
