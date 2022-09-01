Pakistan Army gets next-gen armoured vehicles for counter terrorism operations
Web Desk
10:21 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Pakistan Army gets next-gen armoured vehicles for counter terrorism operations
Source: Screengrab (YouTube) / 军迷天下
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army has acquired Chinese-made armoured vehicles that are quicker and have better maneuverability for functioning in tough terrains to bolster operational capabilities in counter-terrorism operations.

Media reports suggest that 300 Dongfeng Mengshi GEN-III CSK-182 4×4 Armoured Personnel Carriers will enhance the operational capabilities of the Pakistan Army in terror-related incidents.

The vehicles are powered with the enhanced satellite communication system, all-terrain, and off-road potential, a longer-range night vision camera, and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protection (MRAP) system, besides a mobile assault feature.

Along with the top-of-the-notch features, the 8-ton heavy vehicles can move with a top speed of 120 km/h and an autonomy of 600 kilometers.

These vehicles come with remote-controlled turret, which can be mounted with machine guns, anti-tank missiles, and grenade launchers.

These heavy-duty tactical vehicles, license-built Hummer H1, are used by the Chinese Army and are believed to be armor-plated reinforced Humvees.

In a first, Pakistan showcases nuclear-capable ... 06:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The country’s military on Wednesday showcased the multi-dimensional capabilities and ...

More From This Category
Google announces Rs110 million for flood relief ...
09:55 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
UK pledges another £15mn to boost flood relief ...
08:49 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
PM Shehbaz exempts fuel adjustment charges for ...
07:29 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Ex-Pakistani PM unhurt as stage collapses during ...
05:44 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Pakistan decides to generate electricity from ...
02:23 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Pakistan receives $1.16 billion from IMF as loan ...
01:36 PM | 1 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amanat Ali meets Justin Trudeau, lauds Canadian efforts for flood-ravaged Pakistan
08:18 PM | 1 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr