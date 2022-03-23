In a first, Pakistan showcases nuclear-capable SH-15 howitzer in national day parade
Share
ISLAMABAD – The country’s military on Wednesday showcased the multi-dimensional capabilities and highlighted key inductions including Chinese-made SH-15 self-propelled howitzer during the Pakistan Day parade.
The modern artillery is fully capable to hit at a greater distance and is mounted on 6x6 Shaanxi truck chassis with an armoured cabin at the front and one 155 mm gun-howitzer mounted at the rear of the vehicle.
SH-15 is said to be a supreme ‘shoot and scoot’ artillery weapon for the use of nuclear shells. Pakistan Army acquired the wheeled self-propelled howitzer amid a major program to modernize its artillery forces, as it is lighter than a tracked howitzer and can be more easily deployed in the mountainous region.
Raad-II ALCM, Fatah-I, VT-4 MBT, SH-15 🇵🇰 https://t.co/EoELgCpgRZ pic.twitter.com/dw6lEdYjIj— Umair Aslam (@Defense785) March 23, 2022
The weapon system has a maximum firing range of 20 km with standard ammunition and 53 km with a rocket-assisted artillery projectile. Pakistani armed forces have nearly 500 tracked self-propelled howitzers including 200 American-made M109A2, 115 M109A5, 123 M109L, and 203mm 60 M110/M110A2 mounted on tracked chassis.
Analysts say this cutting-edge weapon system was delivered by Beijing to Pakistan as part of Sino-Pak strategy to counter Indian K-9 Vajra howitzers.
Watch stunning Pakistan Day flypast by ... 10:02 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Day parade featured a fly-past by newly inducted Chinese Chengdu J-10 (J-10C) fighter ...
Besides the Chinese state-of-the-art howitzer, the Pakistan Day parade also featured a fly-past by newly inducted Chinese Chengdu J-10 (J-10C) fighter jets for the first time.
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan showcases nuclear-capable SH-15 howitzer in ...06:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
-
- No-trust vote: PM Imran refuses to step down, warns opposition it ...05:57 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
-
- Pakistani bowling legend Waqar Younis inducted into the PCB Hall of ...05:29 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Mariyam Nafees' dance rehearsal video goes viral05:05 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
-
- Anoushey Ashraf slams Pakistani fans who are bashing Esra Bilgic over ...04:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022