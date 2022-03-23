In a first, Pakistan showcases nuclear-capable SH-15 howitzer in national day parade
Web Desk
06:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
In a first, Pakistan showcases nuclear-capable SH-15 howitzer in national day parade
Source: Screengrab
Share

ISLAMABAD – The country’s military on Wednesday showcased the multi-dimensional capabilities and highlighted key inductions including Chinese-made SH-15 self-propelled howitzer during the Pakistan Day parade.

The modern artillery is fully capable to hit at a greater distance and is mounted on 6x6 Shaanxi truck chassis with an armoured cabin at the front and one 155 mm gun-howitzer mounted at the rear of the vehicle.

SH-15 is said to be a supreme ‘shoot and scoot’ artillery weapon for the use of nuclear shells. Pakistan Army acquired the wheeled self-propelled howitzer amid a major program to modernize its artillery forces, as it is lighter than a tracked howitzer and can be more easily deployed in the mountainous region.

The weapon system has a maximum firing range of 20 km with standard ammunition and 53 km with a rocket-assisted artillery projectile. Pakistani armed forces have nearly 500 tracked self-propelled howitzers including 200 American-made M109A2, 115 M109A5, 123 M109L, and 203mm 60 M110/M110A2 mounted on tracked chassis.

Analysts say this cutting-edge weapon system was delivered by Beijing to Pakistan as part of Sino-Pak strategy to counter Indian K-9 Vajra howitzers.

Watch stunning Pakistan Day flypast by ... 10:02 AM | 23 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Day parade featured a fly-past by newly inducted Chinese Chengdu J-10 (J-10C) fighter ...

Besides the Chinese state-of-the-art howitzer, the Pakistan Day parade also featured a fly-past by newly inducted Chinese Chengdu J-10 (J-10C) fighter jets for the first time.

More From This Category
No-trust vote: PM Imran refuses to step down, ...
05:57 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
No-trust motion: CJP Bandial-led bench to hear ...
02:59 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
‘Justice For Ziauddin’ – Minor boy raped, ...
01:21 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Watch stunning Pakistan Day flypast by ...
10:02 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
Pakistan reports no Covid-19 death for first time ...
09:41 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
Spectacular Pakistan Day military parade held in ...
08:44 AM | 23 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eshal Fayyaz admits having a crush on Hamza Ali Abbasi
06:10 PM | 23 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr