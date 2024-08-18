Floods wreak havoc in Balochistan, Quetta-Chaman Rail Line washed away

Torrential rains have unleashed catastrophic floods across Balochistan, cutting off the province from the rest of Pakistan and plunging many areas into chaos. The relentless downpours have inundated low-lying regions, triggering flash floods that have destroyed vital infrastructure and disrupted daily life.
One of the most significant impacts has been the destruction of the Quetta-Chaman railway line, which was washed away by floodwaters, leading to the suspension of train services. The flooding has also caused widespread damage to roads and communication networks, severely hampering rescue and relief efforts.
Among the worst-affected areas are Chaman and Qilla Abdullah, where floodwaters have invaded homes, and powerful winds have torn solar panels from rooftops. The situation in Jaffarabad is equally dire, with collapsed power lines leaving large swathes of the district without electricity.
Mastung has been hit hard by the deluge, with several homes submerged and at least ten people injured in various incidents. In a tragic turn, a woman was swept away by the floodwaters in the Kurdgap area; her body was later recovered by rescue teams.
In Mach, the Bolan National Highway has been flooded, leading to severe traffic jams as numerous vehicles became stranded at the Herk Causeway. The National Highway Authority (NHA) has reported that the flooding has effectively severed Balochistan’s road links with the rest of the country, prompting authorities to advise against travel on the Bolan Highway.
The floods have also led to the closure of the Quetta-Taftan and Sibi highways, further isolating the province. As Balochistan grapples with this natural disaster, the government is urgently mobilizing resources to assist those affected, but the scale of the destruction presents significant challenges.
The situation remains fluid, with authorities continuing to monitor the weather and flood levels as they work to restore connectivity and provide aid to the stricken regions.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
