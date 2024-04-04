Another Karachi woman sexually harassed by man in broad daylight

Pakistan's largest city Karachi witnessed another diturbing incident of a man sexually harassing a woman on the street in broad daylight.

Police officials said a man harassed the pedestrian woman in the locality of Pak Colony and escaped without getting caught.

CCTV clip of the incident shows woman walking down the street and the man approaches her from behind and grabs her. The man ran away on commotion.

The face of the perpetrator can be clearly seen in the video aired on local TV channels.

Police said a person has been taken into custody on suspicion, but the affected woman has not registered a complaint yet. Cops are using this footage to attempt to identify the exact person.

Several similar cases of harassment were reported a few days ago in different areas of port city.