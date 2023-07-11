Search

Pakistan

Police detain suspect over viral Karachi harassment video

Web Desk 07:02 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
Police detain suspect over viral Karachi harassment video
Source: Screen grab

KARACHI - A man is arrested by the police on Tuesday on suspicion of harassing a girl in Block 4 of Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar neighbourhood.

The suspect and a motorbike that is thought to be the one the man was riding when the event occurred have both been taken into custody.

The suspect matches the individual seen in the viral closed-circuit television (CCTV) video going viral on social media, claims Karachi East SS Zubair Shaikh.

In the video, the man is seen acting lewdly in front of a woman before attempting to assault her. He was resisted and the accused victim got away.

Shaikh said that the issue is still being investigated.

According to the police, the bike that was taken into custody resembles the one in the video as well. But the accused was wearing a mask to conceal his identity, and his motorcycle had no licence plate.

Additionally, the police created a sketch of the alleged harasser of the young woman.

The police claim that the sketch was created using eyewitness accounts and CCTV video.

