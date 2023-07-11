Rama Khan looks stunning at her dreamy Walima ceremony

Rahma Khan, a talented and stunning young Pakistani television actor, entrepreneur, and owner of the clothing brand By Rahma Khan, has become a household name in Pakistan due to her exceptional performances in numerous hit dramas.
With her commendable performances, she has garnered recognition and established herself as a promising young star. Audiences have witnessed her versatility through various roles in notable dramas such as Mera Yaar Mila Day, Wania, Chand Ki Pariyan, and Tum Mere Paas Raho. With each project, Khan has continued to grow and set her sights on even more remarkable ventures.
Recently, she embarked on a new chapter in her life as she tied the knot, marking the beginning of a beautiful journey. Throughout her wedding festivities, she radiated elegance and grace, captivating everyone with her enchanting presence.
From the Nikkah ceremony to the Baraat, she exuded an ethereal charm, and now, as she dons a stunning silver bridal ensemble, she continues to mesmerize. Among the attendees at her wedding reception was her industry friend, Komal Aziz Khan. The reception was a joyous occasion filled with love and laughter.
Witness the breathtaking moments from Rahma Khan's Walima ceremony as she graces the occasion with her unparalleled beauty. Each picture portrays her in all her glory, captivating hearts with her radiant smile and impeccable style.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.
On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.
The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/fitch-upgrades-pakistan-to-ccc-after-imf-bailout-deal
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
