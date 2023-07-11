Search

Lifestyle

Rama Khan looks stunning at her dreamy Walima ceremony

Maheen Khawaja 07:19 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
Rama Khan looks stunning at her dreamy Walima ceremony
Source: Instagram

Rahma Khan, a talented and stunning young Pakistani television actor, entrepreneur, and owner of the clothing brand By Rahma Khan, has become a household name in Pakistan due to her exceptional performances in numerous hit dramas.

With her commendable performances, she has garnered recognition and established herself as a promising young star. Audiences have witnessed her versatility through various roles in notable dramas such as Mera Yaar Mila Day, Wania, Chand Ki Pariyan, and Tum Mere Paas Raho. With each project, Khan has continued to grow and set her sights on even more remarkable ventures.

Recently, she embarked on a new chapter in her life as she tied the knot, marking the beginning of a beautiful journey. Throughout her wedding festivities, she radiated elegance and grace, captivating everyone with her enchanting presence.

From the Nikkah ceremony to the Baraat, she exuded an ethereal charm, and now, as she dons a stunning silver bridal ensemble, she continues to mesmerize. Among the attendees at her wedding reception was her industry friend, Komal Aziz Khan. The reception was a joyous occasion filled with love and laughter.

Witness the breathtaking moments from Rahma Khan's Walima ceremony as she graces the occasion with her unparalleled beauty. Each picture portrays her in all her glory, captivating hearts with her radiant smile and impeccable style.

Inside Rahma Khan's intimate engagement ceremony

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Where is Malala Yousafzai celebrating her 26th birthday?

06:12 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Meera asks fans to pray for her ailing brother's health

09:25 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Syra Yousuf spills her fitness secrets

07:25 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Mahira Khan looks regal in latest fashion film

06:45 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

‘Kal Aj Aur Kal’ – Mahira Khan looks stunning in latest fashion film

03:19 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Aashir Wajahat, Romaisa Khan's debut film to release on July 14

11:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

"Chinese Girl’s Adventures in Pakistan" screened in Lahore

07:40 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 11 July 2023

09:03 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee faces losses against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.

The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/fitch-upgrades-pakistan-to-ccc-after-imf-bailout-deal

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 11, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (11 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Mirpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: