Nimra Bucha to star in Agatha Christie drama

Web Desk 08:09 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
Renowned Pakistani actress Nimra Bucha continues to expand her horizons, as she secures yet another international project. Bucha, known for her roles in Polite Society and Ms Marvel, has been confirmed by Variety to join the cast of the upcoming adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy.

In this exciting endeavour, she will portray the character of Mrs Humbleby.

Joining her in this BBC and Britbox International production are acclaimed actors David Jonsson from Industry and Rye Lane, Morfydd Clark, best known for her role in Lord of the Rings, and Penelope Wilton, recognized for her work in Downton Abbey. Filming has recently commenced in Scotland, with Jonsson taking on the lead role of Fitzwilliam, the central character of the story.

Set in 1954 England, the narrative revolves around Fitzwilliam's fateful encounter with Miss Pinkerton, played by Wilton, during a train journey. Miss Pinkerton shares her conviction about a lurking killer in the peaceful village of Wychwood under Ashe. While the local residents dismiss the deaths as accidents, Miss Pinkerton remains resolute in her belief. Tragically, she is found dead en route to Scotland Yard. Determined to apprehend the killer before they strike again, Fitzwilliam embarks on a mission to uncover the truth.

Joining the cast in this gripping two-part thriller series, Clark takes on the role of Bridget, while Sinead Matthews, known for her work in Hullraisers and The Crown, portrays Miss Waynflete. Tom Riley, recognized for his performances in The Nevers and Ill Behaviour, is cast as Lord Whitfield, and Douglas Henshall from Shetland and In Plain Sight assumes the role of Major Horton.

Other notable additions to the cast include Mathew Baynton from Ghosts and Wonka as Dr Thomas, Mark Bonnar from World on Fire and Guilt as Reverend Humbleby, and Tamzin Outhwaite from The Tower and Ridley Road as Mrs Pierce. Jon Pointing from Big Boys and Plebs will portray Rivers, and Phoebe Licorish will make her screen debut as Rose.

Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre is the talented writer behind this two-part series, while Meenu Gaur, known for her work on Zinda Bhaag and World on Fire, takes on the directorial duties. International sales for the series will be handled by Fifth Season.

