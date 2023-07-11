Why did Guinness World Records deactivate longest-kiss record?

In a historic move, Guinness decided to retire the longest-kiss world record category in 2013. This decision was prompted by concerns over safety and conflicts with updated policies.

The groundbreaking decision came after Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat, a couple from Thailand, set an astonishing record by locking lips for a mind-boggling 58 hours and 35 minutes. This remarkable feat took place during an event organized by Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Pattaya, Thailand, starting on February 12, 2013, and ending on Valentine's Day.

During the event, nine couples vied for the coveted title. Unfortunately, one elderly couple could only manage 1 hour and 38 minutes due to the husband's inability to stand any longer. As time ticked away, four couples remained, surpassing the previous record of 50 hours and 25 minutes set by two Thai men the year before.

Ultimately, Ekkachai and Laksana, who had previously held the record in 2011, emerged as the victorious couple. They were awarded a grand prize of 100,000 Thai Baht ($3,300; £2,131) and two diamond rings valued at 100,000 Baht.

However, due to the inherent risks associated with the prolonged kissing challenge and conflicting regulations, Guinness made the difficult decision to retire the record category. The rules mandated that the kiss be continuous, with lips touching at all times. If the lips were to separate, the couple would be immediately disqualified.

Contestants were allowed to drink liquids through a straw without parting their lips. They were also required to stay awake and stand unassisted throughout the attempt, with no breaks allowed. Wearing adult diapers was strictly forbidden, although couples were allowed to use the restroom while still engaged in their passionate kiss, under the watchful eye of a referee.

As the record attempts grew longer, participants faced the dangers of sleep deprivation, which could lead to potential psychosis. Instances of competitors suffering from adverse effects during previous record attempts had already been reported.

In 1999, record holders Karmit Tzubera and Dror Orpaz from Israel were barely conscious after kissing for 30 hours and 45 minutes. They nearly fainted and had to be hospitalized. In 2004, Andrea Sarti from Italy required resuscitation with oxygen after kissing his girlfriend for 31 hours and 18 minutes, experiencing muscle cramps that necessitated massages for pain relief. Even in 2011, a participant passed out after a mere 30 minutes of kissing.

As it's #InternationalKissingDay today, learn more about the (unsanitary) reasons why we don't monitor the longest kissing records anymore...https://t.co/Nl93iLnoHf — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 6, 2023

While the longest kiss record category is no longer monitored, Guinness has introduced a new challenge: the longest kissing marathon. The key distinction in this category, as with all their "longest marathon" records, is that participants are allowed rest breaks. After every continuous hour of kissing, challengers earn five minutes of rest, which can be accumulated if unused. Participants are permitted to sleep, eat, and separate their lips during these breaks, significantly reducing the risk of adverse effects such as fainting, psychosis, or requiring resuscitation.

Currently, there is no record holder for the longest kissing marathon, offering an exciting opportunity for aspiring participants to claim this new title.