Pakistani boy beats Indian athlete to enter Guinness World Records

Web Desk 02:49 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
Source: Noman Mehsud

Noman Mehsud, a gifted young athlete from Pakistan's Waziristan, has beaten the Guinness World Record that Indian athlete Himanshu had previously held.

The boy broke the record by outperforming his Indian rival by accomplishing an amazing 32 kap-ups in only 30 seconds.

Himanshu had managed 28 cap-ups only in the same time frame in March of this year, which is when this accomplishment was first established.

The Guinness Book of World Records has officially acknowledged Mehsud's extraordinary accomplishment in martial arts, as confirmed in an email.

Noman Mehsud politely shared his feelings about the accomplishment with the media, saying that it is an important turning point in his young life.

Mehsud also expressed his will to keep going for world-record achievements, highlighting his desire to honour and glorify his country and area.

Noman Mehsud recognised the value of government backing and emphasised how, with their help, he could make even more advancements in the martial arts.

