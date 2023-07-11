Search

Pakistan

Monsoon rains death toll surges to 86 in Pakistan

03:10 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
Monsoon rains death toll surges to 86 in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Death toll during the ongoing monsoon rains has surged to 86 across Pakistan since July 25, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported on Tuesday.

The authority, in a statement, said it recorded six deaths and nine injuries in past 24 hours, with three fatalities reported in both Sindh and Punjab.

Statistics show Punjab registered most causalities which are 52, followed by 20 deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six in Balochistan, five in Sindh, and three deaths recorded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The NDMA said at least 37 children, 33 men and 16 women are among the victims, who lost their lives in different rain-related incidents since June 25. It added 151 people suffered injuries as monsoon spell gripped different areas. 

It also reported that a total of 97 houses were damaged by monsoon rains and floods in different areas of the country. 

Meanwhile, the NDMA also made forecast regarding the risk of medium to high level flood at Jassar in River Ravi and moderate flood risk in River Chenab.

It has directed the PDMA, Punjab to ensure early warning, prompt response and evacuations in flood risk areas along the banks of rivers Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and their nullahs.                                         

The NDMA has issued these directives in view of medium level flood risk in these rivers.

It has also directed district administrations to ensure contingency traffic plans for urban areas vulnerable to flooding with swift de-watering operations. 

US announces $16.4m for Pakistan's post-flood recovery

Pakistan

'Recharge Pakistan' climate resilient project secures $77.8 million funding 

02:17 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

UK advises citizens in Pakistan to remain cautious amid threat of possible terror attacks

09:44 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

Gen Asim assures govt of all help for Pakistan's economic development

12:15 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

US announces $16.4m for Pakistan's post-flood recovery

02:20 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Iraq to buy JF-17 Thunder aircraft from Pakistan

11:22 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Suzuki Swift latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

06:25 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Monsoon rains death toll surges to 86 in Pakistan

03:10 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 11 July 2023

09:03 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee faces losses against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.

The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/fitch-upgrades-pakistan-to-ccc-after-imf-bailout-deal

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 11, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (11 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Mirpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: