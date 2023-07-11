Monsoon rains death toll surges to 86 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Death toll during the ongoing monsoon rains has surged to 86 across Pakistan since July 25, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported on Tuesday.

The authority, in a statement, said it recorded six deaths and nine injuries in past 24 hours, with three fatalities reported in both Sindh and Punjab.

Statistics show Punjab registered most causalities which are 52, followed by 20 deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six in Balochistan, five in Sindh, and three deaths recorded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The NDMA said at least 37 children, 33 men and 16 women are among the victims, who lost their lives in different rain-related incidents since June 25. It added 151 people suffered injuries as monsoon spell gripped different areas.

It also reported that a total of 97 houses were damaged by monsoon rains and floods in different areas of the country.

Meanwhile, the NDMA also made forecast regarding the risk of medium to high level flood at Jassar in River Ravi and moderate flood risk in River Chenab.

It has directed the PDMA, Punjab to ensure early warning, prompt response and evacuations in flood risk areas along the banks of rivers Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and their nullahs.

The NDMA has issued these directives in view of medium level flood risk in these rivers.

It has also directed district administrations to ensure contingency traffic plans for urban areas vulnerable to flooding with swift de-watering operations.