2023 ODI World Cup: Ticket prices of two Pakistan matches in India revealed

LAHORE – The ticket prices for key matches of Pakistan in the upcoming ODI World Cup, starting from October 5 in India, have been revealed.
The Cricket Association of Bengal released the ticket prices for the matches to be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The team Green is scheduled to play against Bangladesh on October 31, while the match against England will be played on November 12.
The minimum price of tickets for Pakistan's matches against England and Bangladesh has been set at INR 800, while the maximum price is INR 2200.
Tickets for the semi-final match at Eden Gardens will be priced at INR 900, while the most expensive ticket will be INR 3,000.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to release the official ticket prices for the World Cup event.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.
On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.
The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
