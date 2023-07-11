Search

2023 ODI World Cup: Ticket prices of two Pakistan matches in India revealed

03:32 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
LAHORE – The ticket prices for key matches of Pakistan in the upcoming ODI World Cup, starting from October 5 in India, have been revealed.

The Cricket Association of Bengal released the ticket prices for the matches to be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The team Green is scheduled to play against Bangladesh on October 31, while the match against England will be played on November 12.

The minimum price of tickets for Pakistan's matches against England and Bangladesh has been set at INR 800, while the maximum price is INR 2200.

Tickets for the semi-final match at Eden Gardens will be priced at INR 900, while the most expensive ticket will be INR 3,000.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to release the official ticket prices for the World Cup event.

